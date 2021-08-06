Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | A rogue former minister and an absent deputy president

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor 06 August 2021
Dr Zweli Mkhize resigned as health minister on Thursday just before a cabinet reshuffle. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Topping our conversation this week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly is the fate of former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

You’ll remember that despite allegations of impropriety having come thick and fast against him, he hung on to his position as if his life depended on it — only to resign on Thursday just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to announce a cabinet reshuffle.

What then, we ask, are the dictates of public accountability in SA and why didn't the presidency act earlier against Mkhize?

Of course, we also address the other hot political topic of the week: the prolonged absences of Deputy President David Mabuza.

* This episode was recorded a few hours before former Mkhize resigned.

