No leader facing 'allegations of wrongdoing' will represent ANC in upcoming elections: Motlanthe

Former deputy president and ANC electoral committee head Kgalema Motlanthe says members hoping to contest the local government elections proclaimed for October 27 who face allegations of corruption and wrongdoing will not become the party's representatives.

This was because they would not add value to the local sphere of government, he said on Thursday.

Motlanthe was addressing the media with acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte. They said the party was operating as though elections would go ahead on the proclaimed date, though the party has joined the IEC's bid at the Constitutional Court to defer the elections to February 2022 as per recommendations.

The current municipal term expires on August 1. The constitution stipulates that when the five-year term of a municipal council expires, an election must be held within 90 days of the date on which that council’s term expired. The IEC wants permission to be allowed to conduct elections beyond the 90-day time frame, so they can be free and fair.

“We are preparing as though the elections will be held on October 27,” said Motlanthe.