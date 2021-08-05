John Steenhuisen wants the SA Human Rights Commission to stop EFF's Phoenix march

DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on SA Human Rights Commission to stop the EFF's Phoenix march set to take place on Thursday.

Provincial leaders of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal will embark on a march of solidarity in Phoenix, Durban, against those involved in criminal acts which saw 36 people killed during the recent unrest.

On Tuesday, the EFF said it would mobilise a “march to Phoenix against racist Indians”. However, after receiving backlash and criticism, the party changed this to march for “solidarity”.

Steenhuisen said the EFF was hoping to “stir up racial tensions and inflame violence” with its march in Phoenix.

“This kind of destructive racial provocation is all the EFF offer in the way of political discourse, and it cannot be allowed to take hold,” he said.