John Steenhuisen wants the SA Human Rights Commission to stop EFF's Phoenix march
DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on SA Human Rights Commission to stop the EFF's Phoenix march set to take place on Thursday.
Provincial leaders of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal will embark on a march of solidarity in Phoenix, Durban, against those involved in criminal acts which saw 36 people killed during the recent unrest.
On Tuesday, the EFF said it would mobilise a “march to Phoenix against racist Indians”. However, after receiving backlash and criticism, the party changed this to march for “solidarity”.
Steenhuisen said the EFF was hoping to “stir up racial tensions and inflame violence” with its march in Phoenix.
“This kind of destructive racial provocation is all the EFF offer in the way of political discourse, and it cannot be allowed to take hold,” he said.
Steenhuisen said the march could have the type of impact that gatherings at Nkandla on the eve of former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment had, saying the SA Police Service in the province “neither can, nor will, step in to prevent the threat of violence”.
He said communities across the province had already suffered tremendous trauma over the last month.
“They are hurt and vulnerable and they need the state’s protection against the instigators of racial violence. They certainly cannot become the scapegoats for what happened in the province, and they cannot become collateral damage in the EFF’s desperate quest for relevance,” he said.
On social media, users were divided over the march.
I am just trying to understand how we want to live in a society that attempts to dissuade the EFF from marching but when the "all lives matter" movement had gatherings in Phoenix, it was okay. Is it because the message is different? #EFFinPhoenix— C. Rangata-J (@CRangataJ) August 5, 2021
To oppose the EFF march in Phoenix simply means you agree with the massacre! You agree with the brutal murder of blacks because they were black.— ☭ Mmaps_T (@Melanin_Mmaps) August 4, 2021
Why would you disagree with the march?
(Don’t mention COVID because we all know you use it as a scapegoat for people not to protest!)
Postpone elections where people will be standing in ques with mask and 1,5 social distance but on the other hand busy organizing a March to Phoenix where there will not social distance. I fail to understand EFF logic. Mara ke asikho lapho, sithule siyabheka nje. https://t.co/bHm0YJ8qPc— black first land first (@mnguni4cde) August 3, 2021
The EFF does not do things in small fashion. Expect widespread hysteria in Phoenix tomorrow.— Cameron Kendall Peters (@CameronKendall) August 4, 2021