'He needs to look beyond just his party': Maimane gives Ramaphosa cabinet reshuffle advice

One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to look beyond just the ANC when he reshuffles his cabinet.

Last week, Ramaphosa said a cabinet reshuffle was “under consideration” as he was still “applying” his mind to the matter.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Maimane said it would be ideal for Ramaphosa to also look beyond parliament when considering the makeup of his cabinet.

“I really do not think the president ought to just only look within parliament itself. He is more than welcome to even look outside parliament,” said Maimane.

“It would be ideal at this point to get in the health portfolio specialists who can come in and be able to drive the vaccination rollout process.”