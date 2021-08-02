Fire security cluster ministers, share intelligence report on riots, demands DA

The DA says it welcomes the call for the establishment of a parliamentary inquiry into the recent unrest and riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal but wants security cluster ministers sacked.

The party also wants an intelligence report on the protests, prompted by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, made public because residents “deserve the full truth of why their lives and livelihoods were torn apart”.

The remarks were made by Dianne Kohler Barnard, DA shadow minister of state security, on Monday during a media briefing in which the party outlined its expectations for the inquiry.

The looting spree and destruction of property including shopping centres and factories cost the county R50bn and 330 lives. President Cyril Ramaphosa characterised the riots as a failed insurrection.

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula initially disagreed with the president but made an about-turn after much criticism. State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo and police minister Bheki Cele also engaged in a public spat over an intelligence report by the State Security Agency (SSA) on the unrest.