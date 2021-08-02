ANC should consider changing its now 'dirty', 'vulgarised' RET conference resolution — Nzimande

The ANC conference resolution calling for radical economic transformation has been so vulgarised by a certain grouping that the governing party should consider renaming this resolution.

Delivering the SA Communist Party's (SACP) 100th founding anniversary message, its general secretary Blade Nzimande tore into the anti-Ramaphosa faction in the ANC calling itself the RET forces.

He said that this grouping, which supports former president Jacob Zuma and his allies, including the suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, has tainted and turned dirty a noble conference resolution.

The RET forces’ most vocal members are Carl Niehaus and Ngrayi Ngwenya who have since been suspended from the ANC.

“These forces have, unfortunately, so vulgarised the words 'radical economic transformation' that, although we do need economic transformation that is radical, it would be best to find different terminology,” Nzimande said on Sunday.

Nzimande also said it was wrong to simply characterise the grouping as a Zuma faction that is at odds with those sympathetic to Ramaphosa.