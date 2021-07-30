We will not have vaccine shortages, promises Ramaphosa, with 5.7-million jabs from US en route to SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident there will be no Covid-19 vaccine shortages as the government's roll out programme builds steam.

More than 7-million people have received their jabs so far, with those aged between 18 and 35 expected to be the next in line from September 1. At the moment, only those 35 years and older are eligible to get vaccinated, along with certain categories of essential workers.

Ramaphosa visited two vaccination sites in Gauteng — one in Thembisa on the East Rand and another in Midrand — where he interacted with ordinary community members and health workers. He was accompanied by premier David Makhura, health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi and acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.