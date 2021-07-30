Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Reshuffle and relief: unpacking the ANC's response to the unrest
On this week's episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we will be looking at the increasing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet, in light of the state’s rather ham-handed response to the recent looting and unrest, which cost much in terms of lives and damage to our economy.
We’ll also be touching on the government’s recently announced economic interventions, to turn things around.
This week our host Mike Siluma is joined by political analyst and project manager at Democracy Works Foundation, Nompumelolo Runji, as well as Sunday Times parliamentary correspondent Andisiwe Makinana, to unpack the issues.
What you will hear:
(01:11) All things reshuffle. Does the president have any competent options to pick from, is a reshuffle a fair reaction, what would reshuffling cabinet achieve, and who is likely to find the president's favour?
(19:42) Government's economic relief measures. Are the measures proposed feasible or do they set a precedent that the economy cannot follow through with?
