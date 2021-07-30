Case against EFF councillor allegedly behind controversial @TracyZille account postponed

“They were admitted and therefore need to receive all documents of the case and need to prepare themselves,” said Mavhidula.

The court postponed the case to August 16. The matter had also been set down for the August 19 and 28.

The @TracyZille account reportedly emerged in June 2020 and had more than 30,000 followers when it was brought to the attention of the SAHRC. The account caused a storm after it posted tweets about the difference between white and black cultures. Other tweets pretended to offer “advice” from white people to other races.

“From a closer inspection, and after an expose in the media, it was reported the Tracy Zille account was, in fact, run by Anthony Matumba, a councillor from the Makhado municipality,” the SAHRC said.

“It was further reported that Mr Matumba was generating an income from making these disparaging and inflammatory says online through companies he owned and registered to which social media users were directed.”

The Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), which had pointed the finger at Matumba last year, said he has registered multiple websites in his name, which he monetised using Google’s AdSense.

“To drive traffic to these sites and increase the ad revenue they generated, several Twitter accounts spammed links to the websites, mostly in reply to prominent Twitter personalities,” DFRLab said.