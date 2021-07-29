Ramaphosa confirms deployment of soldiers to Mozambique - at the cost of nearly R1bn

Mozambique was besieged in March by insurgents allegedly linked to the Islamic State who overran the gas fields town of Palma, killing dozens of people and displacing many.

Residents of Palma in Cabo Delgado province have been living in fear since then.

Speaking in Cape Town at a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) bloc meeting in June, Ramaphosa said the ongoing conflict had to be addressed.

The summit said it had received a report on the security situation in Cabo Delgado and reaffirmed its solidarity with the government and people of Mozambique and its continued efforts to address terrorism and ensure lasting peace and security in the country, which is also a threat to the Sadc region.

“This follows discussions and decisions taken in the past that include recommendations from the team sent to make an assessment on what type of intervention the SADC needs to make.

“We will receive further reports. We are all convinced we cannot allow a situation where insurgents infiltrate the country and take over an area or region, kill and displace people and we all sit and do not support.”

He said the required support will be given to restore stability in Mozambique.