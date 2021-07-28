Tito Mboweni on factionalism: 'Political history is littered with zillions of examples'

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's latest comments on factionalism and breakaway factions in politics have sparked mixed reactions online.

In a cryptic social media thread on Tuesday, Mboweni shared his thoughts on political standard deviation and how it was nothing new.

He said the history of the NAACP and the ANC could be used as examples.

“Is Bakuninism a new thing? No, it is not. Is factionalism in politics new? No, it is not. Are breakaway factions a new thing? No, they are not,” said Mboweni.

“Political history is littered with zillions of examples in this regard. Look at the history of the NAACP or the ANC for that matter.”