EFF protests at Pretoria old age home in support of workers

The Tshwane EFF labour desk protested at the Huis Herfsblaar old age home on Wednesday morning in support of workers embroiled in an alleged racism dispute with their employer.

This comes after the manager of the old age home allegedly called security on protesting employees who were demanding an increase last week Tuesday.

The co-ordinator of EFF Tshwane's labour desk, Baatseba Nchabeleng, said the old age home has employed qualified nurses and pays them just R3,200 a month – “way below the minimum wage for qualified nurses.

“So the 'bouncers' were called for the employees when they were demanding an increase and they got shot at. The employer is still arrogant and adamant not to make the wage adjustments,” she alleged.

Roads and schools in Queenswood were closed as the EFF members marched to the old age home. The police confronted the group, members of the community and the neighbourhood watch, who formed a barrier.