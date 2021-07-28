EFF protests at Pretoria old age home in support of workers
The Tshwane EFF labour desk protested at the Huis Herfsblaar old age home on Wednesday morning in support of workers embroiled in an alleged racism dispute with their employer.
This comes after the manager of the old age home allegedly called security on protesting employees who were demanding an increase last week Tuesday.
The co-ordinator of EFF Tshwane's labour desk, Baatseba Nchabeleng, said the old age home has employed qualified nurses and pays them just R3,200 a month – “way below the minimum wage for qualified nurses.
“So the 'bouncers' were called for the employees when they were demanding an increase and they got shot at. The employer is still arrogant and adamant not to make the wage adjustments,” she alleged.
Roads and schools in Queenswood were closed as the EFF members marched to the old age home. The police confronted the group, members of the community and the neighbourhood watch, who formed a barrier.
As received- #Huisherfsblaar around 60 @EFFSouthAfrica members have now gathered on the corner of Soutpansberg rd and Wren ln.— #SafeCitizen (@SafeCitizenSA) July 28, 2021
Pretoria, Queenswood. https://t.co/sgP9uWA04H pic.twitter.com/46ud5MUBJY
Nchabeleng said 58 employees from the old age home approached them for help.
“We are going to be submitting a memorandum to ensure that the needs of the workers are met. Unfortunately, his [the manager's] workers, like so many others, have been affiliated with unions that haven’t done anything.
“For the past three years the workers were suffering ... until today they [the unions] don’t have a solution for them. Workers feel betrayed and they approached the EFF labour desk for support. They feel that they are not represented. They feel the unions are not putting their interests at heart,” she said earlier.
Among their list of demands, the party says workers should not be forced to speak Afrikaans or be victimised by the management, they should get annual leave and be considered for promotions.
The party is also demanding that labour unions be recognised at the old age home.
28/07/2021— RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) July 28, 2021
QUEENSWOOD
PRETORIA
Tension escalating at #HuisHerfsblaar Retirement Village as @EFFSouthAfrica is stopped by community members and neighbourhood watches. pic.twitter.com/RSXiZziaDC
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Tshwane metro police department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the protest was not approved.
“We did not approve. They did not apply for this march so we are not sure which streets they are going to use, but we will just keep an eye on the march, we cannot ignore it,” Mahamba said.
Receiving the memorandum, the CEO of the old age home, James Black, thanked the protesters for keeping their demonstration peaceful.
Black denied allegations that he was going to dismiss workers who participated in the protest.
As received- People gathering to defend #Huisherfsblaar in Pretoria if @EFFSouthAfrica threaten elderly. https://t.co/sgP9uWA04H pic.twitter.com/dokJjZjRRs— #SafeCitizen (@SafeCitizenSA) July 28, 2021
Ward 84 DA councillor Roelof Fourie said he had been in communication with the manager of the old age home, the local community policing forum and SAPS officials throughout the week.
“I have also engaged with the city structures to ensure that there is close monitoring and assistance provided by the TMPD [Tshwane Metro Police Department] to ensure the safety of all residents. We are not in favour of politicising any issues within private institutions – this is not fair towards our vulnerable community.
“As public representatives within the City of Tshwane, we need to ensure that the city protects and supports our vulnerable communities. We are still in constant contact and everything is currently calm,” he said.
Fourie has called on the community, encouraging them not to act in any way which might raise tension or instigate violence.
He said, for the time being, SAPS and metro police had everything under control.
“I trust that reason will prevail,” he said.
@EFFSouthAfrica being stopped by community and neighbourhood watches ready to protect the elderly at #Huisherfsblaar. https://t.co/C1b4CFk5xx pic.twitter.com/akmd8mbS82— Firearms.co.za (@FirearmsZA) July 28, 2021
TimesLIVE