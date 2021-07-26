DA asks Ramaphosa why there was no cabinet reshuffle, while IFP urges consultation

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Sunday night was not received without criticism.

The DA’s John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa should have reassured the nation by announcing a cabinet clean-up.

“Confidence in SA is at an all-time low and only a wholesale cabinet clean-up is going to get people to believe in this country again.

“For starters, SA needs a full-time health minister to manage a full-time pandemic response. It beggars belief that Zweli Mkhize is still on fully-paid leave more than six weeks after his suspension. Ramaphosa should havereleased the Digital Vibes report by now, and we call on him to do this.”