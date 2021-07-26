‘Army should look for the powerful, not the weak’: Julius Malema on looting, Phoenix killings

EFF leader Julius Malema says alleged killers in Phoenix, north of Durban, are being handled with kid gloves by authorities at the expense of the poor and defenceless.

Malema told the SABC on Sunday he was shocked by the alleged conduct of the military in the area.

“Murder has been committed. We know where the guns are. The army should go where the guns are. The army should look for the powerful, not the weak. But, because our people are poor, they are an easy target. [President] Cyril [Ramaphosa] must be ashamed of himself and this ANC must be ashamed of itself.”

Malema was responding to racial tensions between the predominantly Indian community and neighbouring communities.

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal were gripped by violence, destruction of property and looting of businesses before the unrest spread to Gauteng.