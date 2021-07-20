‘It is not encouraging looting': Duduzane Zuma responds to criticism over his ‘loot responsibly’ advice

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane has denied instigating unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, saying what he said in a viral video last week was taken out of context.

The controversial businessman came under fire for telling protesters and looters to do so “carefully and responsibly”. The 12-minute-long video was shared on Instagram.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Duduzane said those condemning his view should listen to the rest of the video clip. He said the video was recorded about four days into the demonstrations and sought to clarify that he had not instigated the unrest.

The incarceration of the former president triggered violent protests and demands for his release by supporters in KZN. The unrest later spread to Gauteng.

“It is definitely not encouraging looting,” said Duduzane.

“I think people are trying to focus on a certain voice clip and are blowing it out of proportion. There are comments that I made leading up to that point and I think there is some sort of misunderstanding or confusion.

“If you play the entire clip, you will understand what it is I was trying to say.”