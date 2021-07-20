Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede did not instigate looting, says lawyer

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has denied having any involvement in the recent destruction and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“She was not involved at all and she never met with any of the people who are being mentioned. She also did not participate in any WhatsApp group that planned instability in the two provinces,” said Gumede’s lawyer Bulelani Mazomba.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday that at least six people had been arrested, including former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu and Patriotic Alliance leader Bruce Nimmerhoudt, for their alleged role in the riots.

On Tuesday acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said more arrests were expected.