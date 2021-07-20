CR17 bank records to remain sealed after Pretoria high court ruling

The Pretoria high court has ruled against the unsealing of President Cyril Ramaphosa's “CR17" campaign bank records.

The campaign preceded his election as president of the ANC in 2017.

The application was dismissed with costs.

The EFF had asked the court to lift a seal on the information that was placed by Aubrey Ledwaba, deputy judge president of the Gauteng division of the high court.

The records were obtained by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her CR17 investigation, which she handed to the high court when the president challenged her report.

Under the rules of court, documents submitted to court usually puts them in the public domain. This time though, at the request of the Ramaphosa’s lawyers, Ledwaba sealed the bank statements from the public, saying if anyone wished to challenge this they could raise it “in court”.

This is a developing story

— Additional reporting by Franny Rabkin

TimesLIVE