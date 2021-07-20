ANC's Richard Dyantyi elected chair of Mkhwebane impeachment committee

ANC MP Richard Dyantyi will chair the special parliamentary process to probe public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

He was elected unopposed by his colleagues on Tuesday.

In a twist, the ANC — which was expected to field its deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude for the chairperson position — nominated the veteran Western Cape politician.

In fact, it was Dlakude herself who nominated Dyantyi and the nomination was seconded by another ANC MP, Mondli Gungubele.

Dyantyi was elected to the Western Cape provincial legislature in 2004 and served as a local government MEC under Ebrahim Rasool's government between 2005 and 2008.

He has been an MP in the National Assembly since May 2019, where he serves in the justice and correctional services portfolio committee.