Fellow South Africans, we were poorly prepared: Ramaphosa tells the nation after violent pro-Zuma looting

President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that the country was ill-prepared for the violent protests and looting that broke out in parts of the country after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Addressing the nation on Friday night, Ramaphosa said the country was going to learn from the violent protests which almost crippled the economy.

He was speaking after his visit to KwaZulu-Natal, where protests first broke out and later spread to Gauteng.

“Fellow South Africans, as this government, we must acknowledge that we were poorly prepared for an orchestrated campaign of public violence, destruction and sabotage of this nature. While we commend the brave actions of our security forces on the ground, we must admit that we did not have the capabilities and plans in place to respond swiftly and decisively.

“Our police were faced with a difficult situation and exercised commendable restraint to prevent any loss of life or further escalation. However, once additional security personnel were deployed, they were able to quickly restore calm to most areas that were affected.