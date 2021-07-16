Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Nonkululeko Njilo Reporter 16 July 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8:30pm on Friday on the security situation in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced the “family meeting” during a cabinet briefing in the afternoon.  

She said the president would address the nation after his oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal amid ongoing unrest and riots in Gauteng and KZN which have claimed the lives of scores of people.

“The president will speak on strengthened measures to restore order and stability, secure the supply of essential goods and ensure inclusive economic recovery,” the presidency said in a statement.

“The president also chaired meetings today of the National Security Council and cabinet,” it added.

