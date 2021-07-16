Eswatini anti-monarchy rally dispersed by force as forum due to meet

Eswatini police fired teargas and a water cannon at anti-monarchy protesters on Friday, the head of a teachers' union said, while videos on social media showed demonstrators running away as shots rang out in the background.

Campaigners organised the latest round of demonstrations after government forces quashed days of violent protests at the end of June against King Mswati III, Africa's last absolute monarch.

The king denies critics' accusations of autocratic rule and of using public money in an impoverished country to fund a lavish lifestyle spread across several palaces housing him and his 15 wives.

“Police have dispersed us ... at the moment they are driving us out of the town's outskirts,” Swaziland National Association of Teachers secretary-general Sikelela Dlamini said from Manzini, Eswatini's second-largest city.

He said they had fired teargas and used water cannon on the protesters, and that shops and offices were closed.