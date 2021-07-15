Political parties urge Ramaphosa to deploy more soldiers to deal with riots

Leaders of political parties have urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy more soldiers as reinforcement to areas of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal plagued by public violence and rampant looting since the weekend.

The party bosses represented in the National Assembly made their proposals to Ramaphosa during a virtual meeting he convened on Wednesday to discuss measures to stem the violence sparked initially by last week's incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

The meeting was attended by all major political parties such as the ANC, the DA, the IFP, the UDM, the FF Plus and other smaller parties — but was snubbed by the EFF.

In a statement, Ramaphosa's office said the leaders of political parties called on the government to reopen major routes in KwaZulu-Natal, including the main N3 and the N2 highways, to avoid an imminent shortage of food. They also called on his government to protect the secured supply of other goods, such as fuel and medical supplies, after road blockades by those looting and rioting.

Ramaphosa, according to his acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale, told the meeting that their proposals would be seriously considered.

“Leaders urged that major transport routes be secured by to allow fuel, food, medical supplies and other necessities to reach communities and that the 9pm-4am curfew be strictly enforced,” said Seale.