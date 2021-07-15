'His leadership qualities were tested and he failed': Mzansi weighs in on Zikalala assault

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is at the receiving end of criticism after a video of him beating up a suspected looter went viral on Twitter.

Some accused the premier of taking the law into his own hands, while others said his conduct showed a lack of leadership.

In the video broadcast on Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday, Zikalala is seen grabbing the young man and beating him twice on his back before he runs away. A man thought to be his security guard tried to grab the young man but he got away.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said Zikalala must be held accountable for mob justice and vigilantism.

The office of the premier issued a statement saying the looter was attempting to make off with goods stolen from a nearby warehouse. Zikalala apologised for his conduct.

“The premier apologises unequivocally about the incident. The premier regrets the level of force used in apprehending the looter, who was attempting to make off with goods that had been stolen from a nearby warehouse.

“While the action of apprehending a resisting looter is justified, the manner in which it was done is deeply regretted,” said spokesperson Lennox Mabaso, who added that Zikalala believes violence has no place in society.

