'His leadership qualities were tested and he failed': Mzansi weighs in on Zikalala assault
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is at the receiving end of criticism after a video of him beating up a suspected looter went viral on Twitter.
Some accused the premier of taking the law into his own hands, while others said his conduct showed a lack of leadership.
In the video broadcast on Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday, Zikalala is seen grabbing the young man and beating him twice on his back before he runs away. A man thought to be his security guard tried to grab the young man but he got away.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said Zikalala must be held accountable for mob justice and vigilantism.
The office of the premier issued a statement saying the looter was attempting to make off with goods stolen from a nearby warehouse. Zikalala apologised for his conduct.
“The premier apologises unequivocally about the incident. The premier regrets the level of force used in apprehending the looter, who was attempting to make off with goods that had been stolen from a nearby warehouse.
“While the action of apprehending a resisting looter is justified, the manner in which it was done is deeply regretted,” said spokesperson Lennox Mabaso, who added that Zikalala believes violence has no place in society.
Here are some reactions on social media to the incident:
Sihle Zikalala got frustrated, lost his head & assaulted a looter in Durban😂😭. His leadership qualities were tested this past week and he has failed. Crisis like this one always exposes people. ANC should change leadership in KZN, if they know what is good for them. He must go!— Lethabo (@Cheetahplains) July 15, 2021
Sihle Zikalala is moering young people he will come back and campaign for their votes come election time— #FreePresidentZuma (@LussoGoinCray) July 15, 2021
Then I see an insert of Premier Sihle Zikalala nearly falling while beating up a young boy trying to arrest him. Amen! Mayivalwe for today!!— Lukhona Mnguni (@LukhonaMnguni) July 14, 2021
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala assault one of the looters in Durban on Wednesday live on national TV. #KZNLooting— Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) July 14, 2021
Meanwhile, Minister of police Bheki Cele had warned citizens against taking the law to their own hands. #bhekicele
#KZNViolence #KingMisuZulu pic.twitter.com/boHbyHncBY
Sihle Zikalala is outrightly foolish and must be held accountable for mob justice and vigilantism.— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 15, 2021
He’s legitimating thugs and criminals who think they are permitted to assault and kill people in Phoenix and other pets of KZN. He’s a fool! pic.twitter.com/Aei09ZPPZm
What happened to do not take matters into your own hands? Out of all people who were looting he had to choose a kid?— Ok'malumdes (@Okmalumdes) July 15, 2021
This says a lot about Sihle Zikalala https://t.co/cfRXXBO1EW