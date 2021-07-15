5 points from Mashaba's lawsuit against Ramaphosa and Cele

“President Cyril Ramaphosa, police minister Bheki Cele, and the rest of the executive have a positive legal obligation to uphold and maintain law and order.”

These are the words of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who announced that his party will be suing Ramaphosa and Cele over the damage to properties and widespread looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Mashaba said it was the president and government's constitutional duty to ensure that they take proactive and reasonable steps to protect and preserve the rule of law.

Here are five key takeouts from Mashaba's reasons for a lawsuit.

Failure to perform a constitutional duty

“A failure or omission to faithfully perform a constitutional duty must carry consequences as real as those experienced by South Africans who have lost their lives and livelihoods because of the executive’s incompetence and wilful inaction.”

Seeking to hold the government accountable

“The legal action we are embarking on will be the first of its kind in democratic SA and will seek to finally hold the ruling government to account for its poor governance.”