Mashaba vows to take Ramaphosa, Cele to court over looting and deaths

Looting and riots in parts of SA stemming from corruption-fuelled factional battles within the ANC could have been averted, says ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

The government could have taken proactive steps to protect and preserve the rule of law but failed to do so, he said on Wednesday.

As a result, ActionSA said it would pursue a “groundbreaking” lawsuit against the ruling party, President Cyril Ramaphosa, police minister Bheki Cele and members of the security cluster, among others, for failing to uphold their constitutional duty.

“Despite numerous opportunities, neither Ramaphosa nor Cele have provided any real reason for their failure to take decisive and preventative action against what is so plainly co-ordinated criminality. SA finds itself in this dire state because President Ramaphosa and minister Cele wilfully failed to mobilise and co-ordinate our law enforcement agencies at an early stage,” he charged.