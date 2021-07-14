Malema snubs Ramaphosa's meeting on riots and looting, says ANC must solve its own problems

EFF leader Julius Malema has snubbed President Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with leaders of political parties to find solutions to the looting, violence and destruction affecting parts of the country.

He told TimesLIVE that he pulled out of meetings with Ramaphosa because the president was using political party leaders to “rubber-stamp” decisions already made, disregarding their contributions and only running with inputs aligned to the DA.

He claimed to have declined the invitation because he would not be part of solving ANC problems.

“I don't participate in rubbish. I told them not to invite me to their nonsense again. I don’t participate in non-productive meetings meant to impress white people,” he said on Wednesday.

“I was ready to compromise for our country to make progress, particularly with regards to the coronavirus, until Ramaphosa started reading the script of the DA raw as it is, without changing a comma, without changing a full stop.

“I then said I am not going to be part of rubber-stamping a white man's agenda,” he said.