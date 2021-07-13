New Plett party ‘aims to be voice for the voiceless on the ground’

Punting itself as an alternative to the DA and ANC, the Ikhwezi Political Movement (IPM) — the new kids on the Plettenberg Bay block — has put its name in the hat and is ready to contest the October 27 municipal elections should they not be postponed because of Covid-19.



The party is banking on the political instability to work in its favour as the ANC, DA and Active United Front (AUF) have been at loggerheads, fighting over who should wear the mayoral chain...