Malema on riots and looting: 'Where are the leaders to speak to their people?'

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken subtle shots at leaders in the country, asking where they are and if they are scared of their people.

The red beret leader took to Twitter at the weekend to weigh in on the deployment of the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the potential deployment of theSA National Defence Force (SANDF), saying they shouldn't be the first call.

“You can't start with SA Police Service or SANDF as the first call,” said Malema.

“The question should be, where are the leaders to speak to their people? Are they scared of their people? And if the answer is yes, the next question should be: why are [they] leaders in the first place?”