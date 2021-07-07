'Speak up in defence of constitution': DA wants urgent parly debate on Zuma

DA leader John Steenhuisen has written to the National Assembly speaker, Thandi Modise, requesting parliament to reconvene for an urgent debate on the “unfolding constitutional crisis” around the sentencing of former president Jacob Zuma.

In the debate, the DA wants police minister Bheki Cele to account and President Cyril Ramaphosa to “step up and speak up in defence of the constitution”.

This after Zuma was recently slapped with a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court following his failure to appear before the state capture inquiry earlier this year. The Constitutional Court had ordered Zuma to turn himself in within five days, failing which police minister Cele and national police chief Khehla Sitole would be obliged to order his arrest.

Zuma, however, made another application to avoid jail. Cele then wrote to the ConCourt seeking clarity on whether to effect the arrest amid the ongoing court processes.