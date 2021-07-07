IEC postpones voter registration weekend over third-wave fears

The Electoral Commission has postponed the voter registration by two weeks to the end of July, citing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping through the country.

“At a special meeting today [Wednesday], the commission resolved to reschedule the voter registration weekend from July 17 and 18 to the weekend of July 31 and August 1,” said the commission.

It said the decision was made after a review of the prevailing conditions, including the rate of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations over the past seven days and the pandemic's affect on preparations for the registration weekend.

The commission also considered concerns raised by political parties through the national party liaison committee of proceeding with voter registration as well as warnings from health officials and other experts during last week’s oral submissions before the Moseneke inquiry regarding the risks of proceeding with a voter registration weekend under the current conditions.

Health experts told the inquiry last week that the third wave of infections was likely to persist until at least the end of the month.