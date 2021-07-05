METRO MATTERS | Booysen Park family disgruntled over bus stop
A family in Booysen Park Drive have vowed to consult their lawyers as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality continues to erect a bus stop in front of their house.
Homeowner Sherwin Hitzeroth said he feared that, because the home did do not have a boundary wall, his family would become vulnerable to criminals...
