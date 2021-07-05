I feel for Zuma but he's not the first leader to be sent to jail, says 'troubled' Buthelezi

The traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has described the events that transpired at the home of former president Jacob Zuma at the weekend as treasonous.

This after thousands of supporters gathered at Zuma's Nkandla homestead to offer their support after Zuma was issued a 15-month jail sentence. Many of them were reportedly without masks and barely observed social distancing.

Buthelezi slammed the flouting of lockdown regulations as the country battles the third wave of the Covid-19 infections. He said the actions of Zuma's supporters were irresponsible and a challenge to the state.

“In this time of great reflection for our nation, we consider what is going on at Nkandla as treasonous. With all due respect for the sympathy people may have for Mr Zuma’s plight, challenging the state and risking lives is unacceptable,” he said.