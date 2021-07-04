Defiant ex-leader Jacob Zuma compares South African judges to apartheid state

Former president Jacob Zuma lashed out on Sunday at the judges who this week gave him a 15-month jail term for absconding from a corruption inquiry, comparing them to the white minority apartheid rulers he once fought.

Zuma spoke at his home in Nklandla, in a rural part of Kwazulu Natal province, where hundreds of his supporters, some of them armed, were gathered to prevent his arrest.

"The fact that I was lambasted with a punitive jail sentence without trial should engender shock in all those who believe in freedom and the rule of law," Zuma told journalists.

"South Africa is fast sliding back to apartheid rule."

The constitutional court sentenced Zuma on Tuesday for contempt of court for failing to appear at a hearing in February of the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.