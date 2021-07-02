Pay fines in full or live in darkness, Kouga residents told

No mercy for meter tamperers and electricity thieves, but some shift blame to tenants

Residents who had their electricity boxes removed by the Kouga municipality after they had tampered with them have to pay up to R15,000 before they can be reconnected to the grid.



However, Ocean View residents in Jeffreys Bay say they simply cannot afford to fork out the amounts as they rely on social grants or earn minimum wage...