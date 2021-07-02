Pay fines in full or live in darkness, Kouga residents told
No mercy for meter tamperers and electricity thieves, but some shift blame to tenants
Residents who had their electricity boxes removed by the Kouga municipality after they had tampered with them have to pay up to R15,000 before they can be reconnected to the grid.
However, Ocean View residents in Jeffreys Bay say they simply cannot afford to fork out the amounts as they rely on social grants or earn minimum wage...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.