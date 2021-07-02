Eastern Cape ANC distances itself from posters calling for shutdown in support of Zuma

The ANC in the Eastern Cape on Friday said posters displaying the party’s emblem, calling for a shutdown in support of former president Jacob Zuma, were not from its offices.

The party said it had “noted with grave concern” the posters, which effectively called for a shutdown in the Motherwell area.

“The ANC wishes to categorically distance itself as an organisation and the use of its logos. Whoever created these posters are in violation of the ANC communications and media publicity policy and as such we will launch an investigation to bring those individuals to book,” said spokesperson Luyolo Nqakula.

“We will also not hesitate to summarily suspend the membership of any member, through the PEC, who is party to these activities, as they are not only illegal but not consistent with the discipline of the ANC.”