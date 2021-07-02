ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay distances itself from Zuma protest

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has distanced itself from the planned march on Friday in solidarity with former president Jacob Zuma, who has been sentenced to 15 months’ direct imprisonment.

In a statement, ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said they were concerned with the use of the party’s logo in the planned “hands off Zuma” march in Motherwell.

Zuma supporter and former ANC Bay councillor Andile Lungisa said they would go ahead with their planned march.

“Who we support is our choice as individual members, a person may sleep if they don’t want to participate,” Lungisa said.

It is not clear if the protest will be a violation of level 4 restrictions as all social, religious and political gatherings have been prohibited as a measure to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Lungisa said they had a right to march and questioned why Zuma was sentenced during Covid-19, saying because of his age, he is in danger of contracting the virus.

However, Nqakula said those who created the posters were in violation of the ANC communications and media publicity policy.

He said an investigation was under way to determine who had created the posters.

“We will also not hesitate to summarily suspend the membership of any member, through the PEC [provincial executive committee], as they are not only illegal but not consistent with the discipline of the ANC,” he said.

Nqakula urged authorities “to act swiftly against any activities that are against the law and the Covid-19 regulations”.

“While we note ANC members and supporters have a right to express themselves when they are aggrieved, the NEC [national executive committee] of the ANC has pronounced itself on the matter and as such members of the ANC are to wait for the guidance of the NEC on the matter,” he said.

