‘I will die before my father goes to jail’, says Edward Zuma

One of the sons of former president Jacob Zuma remains defiant that he will die before he witnesses his father walking through prison gates.

Speaking to the media outside Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, Edward Zuma maintained law enforcement agencies would have to go through him before getting hold of his father.

“My position has been known and I still maintain it. Whatever decisions are taken by law enforcement, they will have to kill me before such a decision is implemented,” he said.

“If that drastic decision happens to be taken, it means they have to pass through me, meaning I will lay down my life for [former] president Zuma. They will not take him to prison while I am still alive.”

Edward insisted he was not reckless in making those comments.