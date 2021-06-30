Defend Our Democracy welcomes contempt judgment against Zuma
The Constitutional Court judgment on Tuesday which found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court is a vindication of the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.
This is the reaction from the Defend Our Democracy campaign after the court ordered that Zuma be sentenced to a 15-month jail term for failure to comply with its order in February that he must honour a summons to appear before the state capture inquiry.
Defend Our Democracy, a coalition of individuals formed earlier this year to protect the country’s constitutional values, said the judgment was an important vindication of the constitution’s authority.
“In particular, today’s judgment underlines the essential principle that all are equal before the constitution and our law,” said Defend our Democracy convenor Cheryl Carolus.
Rev Frank Chikane, another convenor, said when the coalition brought together 337 leaders, they were concerned there were many leaders who were acting outside the law.
He said when investigations by authorities drew closer to finding the truth, there was resistance from some to the law being left to take its course.
“We felt there should be no-one who acts above the law and thinks they are above the law. The Constitutional Court ruling is about that matter. It gives hope to this country,” Chikane said.
Carolus said SA’s constitutional democracy had been hard won, entailing sacrifice from many in the fight for democracy.
“This moment demands that struggle for constitutional democracy be honoured. We call on the former president and his supporters to respect and abide by the decision of the court.
“Moreover, we call on the criminal justice authorities to act on the judgment and ensure effective implementation thereof.”
Nicole Fritz, executive director of Freedom Under Law, said there could be no question the court was aware of the momentous nature of this judgment.
She described the judgment as the equivalent of “breathing of judicial fire”.
Fritz said the majority judgment spoke about Zuma’s disdain for the Constitutional Court and the country’s constitutional order.
She said the judgment was clear that the court should not be shielded from robust public criticism and must be accountable to the public.
She said slander and unsubstantiated smears by Zuma against the court were intolerable.
Dave Lewis, director of Corruption Watch, said Zuma was not the only political leader who has shown contempt for the courts.
“Courts have shown willingness and ability to defend themselves,” Lewis said.
Meanwhile, some political parties and organisations welcomed the judgment.
The United Democratic Movement described it as a landmark ruling which was important for the rule of law for the country.
The Freedom Front Plus said the judgment sent a loud and clear message that Zuma and everyone in SA must realise they are not above the law and must respect it.
“It also sends a clear message to everyone called to appear and give evidence before the Zondo commission that failure to do so will have serious consequences.”
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse said the judgment sent a strong message to the country and the world that accountability was being meted out and the rule of law was being applied.
TimesLIVE