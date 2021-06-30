Defend Our Democracy welcomes contempt judgment against Zuma

The Constitutional Court judgment on Tuesday which found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court is a vindication of the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.

This is the reaction from the Defend Our Democracy campaign after the court ordered that Zuma be sentenced to a 15-month jail term for failure to comply with its order in February that he must honour a summons to appear before the state capture inquiry.

Defend Our Democracy, a coalition of individuals formed earlier this year to protect the country’s constitutional values, said the judgment was an important vindication of the constitution’s authority.

“In particular, today’s judgment underlines the essential principle that all are equal before the constitution and our law,” said Defend our Democracy convenor Cheryl Carolus.

Rev Frank Chikane, another convenor, said when the coalition brought together 337 leaders, they were concerned there were many leaders who were acting outside the law.

He said when investigations by authorities drew closer to finding the truth, there was resistance from some to the law being left to take its course.