WATCH LIVE | Former state security minister Siyabonga Cwele testifies at state capture inquiry
The state capture inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo will on Tuesday hear testimony related to the State Security Agency (SSA) from former state security minister Siyabonga Cwele.
Cwele and former state security ministers David Mahlobo and Bongani Bongo were previously accused at the inquiry of allegedly using the SSA to advance the interests of former president Jacob Zuma.
The inquiry is on Tuesday also scheduled to hear Gupta-related testimony from former minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife Norma Mngoma, who will be cross-examined by Gigaba’s representative.