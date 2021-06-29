‘Never before has the judicial process been so threatened’: Constitutional Court’s scathing Zuma judgment

Handing down the court’s decision on behalf of the majority of the highest court, Khampepe said no-one was above the law.

“If with impunity litigants are allowed to decide which orders they may wish to obey and which they wish to ignore, then our constitution is not worth the paper on which it is written.”

The decision follows the former president’s defiance of an order of the Constitutional Court in January to comply with the lawful summons and directives of the state capture inquiry. When the inquiry summoned him to give evidence from Feb. 15, he did not appear.

Instead he released public statements attacking the inquiry and the integrity of some of the country’s judges.

Khampepe said these statements were unfounded and went beyond what could constitute legitimate criticism of the judiciary.