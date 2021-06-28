‘We will place SOEs on a sound footing to serve all citizens’: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his administration has embarked on reforms to change the face of embattled state-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have sought regular bailouts from government.

They include Eskom, Transnet and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) — all marred by allegations of state capture, financial mismanagement and inefficiency.

“These SOEs should be at the forefront of economic and social transformation. They are responsible for providing the infrastructure and services on which the economy depends.

“That is why we have made it a priority of this government to turn these companies around, to root out corruption, to improve their governance and to enable them to play the role they should in driving economic growth and employment creation.”

The reforms sought to make the public sector more dynamic and an effective part of the economy, he said.