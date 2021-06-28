IN FULL | 'The aim is to rapidly increase the rate of vaccinations': Ramaphosa moves SA to level 4

Fellow South Africans, since our country reported its first case of this deadly virus, we have understood that we are all in this together. As much as we had hoped this pandemic would pass quickly, we know the reality to be vastly different.

There may be uncertainty over the trajectory of the pandemic, but there is one thing that is certain. We can and we must continue to protect ourselves in the best way we know how.

The tried and tested public health measures that have been in place remain our best chance at fighting this pandemic.

They are not complicated, difficult or expensive. Whatever inconvenience they may be to us, they are certainly better than becoming seriously ill and needing hospitalisation.

We must always wear a mask in public. We must regularly wash or sanitise our hands. We must always keep a safe distance from others.

Unless it is necessary, please remain at home. If you are sick and have even mild Covid-19 symptoms, you must isolate yourself, including from your immediate household. If you have been exposed to someone infected with Covid-19 you have to quarantine for 10 days. If you test positive, notify the people you have come into contact with so they can protect themselves and others.

We are all responsible not just for our own health, but for the health of those around us. While this pandemic may seem overwhelming, we can do something about it.

Through the choices we make, we can help to contain it. We have come so far. We have weathered this storm for nearly a year and a half. We have overcome many hurdles and setbacks. We are still standing, because we are a resilient people that has overcome the worst many times in our history.

Now a third wave is gathering in strength and force. Once again, we find ourselves at a defining moment in our fight against this disease. Let us call on every bit of strength we have, let us summon our reserves of courage, and hold firm until this wave, too, passes over us. We will recover. We have climbed many hills before, and we will climb this one too. We will do so by working together, as we have always done. I say so because I believe in you, the South African people. I know that you will continue to do what is right and what needs to be done. And I know that no matter how difficult things become, we never, never give up.

May God bless South Africa and protect her people. I thank you.