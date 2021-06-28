ANC, EFF to cross swords in Makhanda by-election
The ANC and EFF are going head-to-head in Makhanda on Wednesday in the last by-election in the Eastern Cape before the local government elections in October.
ANC councillor candidate Zanekhaya Hoyi will contest against Xolani Theophilus from the EFF, vying for votes from the residents of Ward 3 in the Makana local municipality...
