‘African leaders don’t have faith in the systems they lead’: SA reacts to Mabuza seeking medical care in Russia
Deputy president David Mabuza taking days off to receive medical attention in Russia has triggered frustration among some social media users who have questioned why the second man in charge is not getting treatment locally.
Others asked for clarity regarding the state of Mabuza’s health as this is not the first time he has taken time out to receive medical attention.
For some, Mabuza’s absence is nothing new as “he has been on leave since he became deputy president”.
The presidency said Mabuza asked President Cyril Ramaphosa for days off.
“During this time, the deputy president will undertake a visit to the Russian Federation for a scheduled medical consultation. This consultation is a follow-up to previous medical consultations the deputy president received from the Russian Federation. He will continue with the responsibilities that have been entrusted to him upon the end of the leave period.”
Last August parliamentarians speculated about Mabuza’s health after he wrote to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise informing her that he would not attend to his scheduled parliamentary obligations due to ill health.
The DA demanded answers about his absence.
“Where is DD Mabuza? He is either seriously ill and his office is trying to hide that fact, or there is nothing wrong with him and he is simply trying to avoid accountability by claiming ill health whenever he is called to parliament.
“South Africans deserve an explanation,” said former DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi.
Here’s what SA had to say about the deputy president’s latest trip to Russia:
It is indeed true that many African leaders don't have faith in the system they lead. That is why even their children, attend school abroad while they ignore free education for all. https://t.co/2Lwm9ndAXQ— Khuthi⚪ (@K_Moseli) June 27, 2021
The deputy president who is also the chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on Covid-19 vaccines is on leave.— Khadija Patel (@khadijapatel) June 26, 2021
Not to be confused with the minister of health who is on special leave.
Nearly 18,000 people are reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 today.
David Mabuza be minding his business 😭😭 he has been on leave ever since he became deputy President https://t.co/1jaxqTB52q— Melanin Drip (@Nosipho_Mbatha_) June 27, 2021
So David Mabuza is in Russia for medical treatment? Just wondering?🤔who is paying for all of this? Probably we as taxpayers again💰? His sickness must be unknown to our doctors?🤔— judge and jury (@JUDGEJUSTIN777) June 27, 2021
When you live in a country in which the politicians speak the rhetoric of nationalism but routinely seek healthcare abroad where the majority of the imagined community can never go: postcolonial bathos. But ‘we aren’t like other Africans, generally’ here.😒#SAPolitics2021 pic.twitter.com/elJHn8crib— AC Fick (@acfick72) June 26, 2021
Why is David Mabuza in Russia for medical treatment? Why asaye Bara?— Wang (@Wangqhazar) June 27, 2021