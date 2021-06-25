WATCH LIVE | Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane gives an update on SA's vaccination programme
Acting minister of health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, together with public service and administration minister, Senzo Mchunu, is expected to brief the media on Friday morning.
The department of health said a panel of experts would join the briefing on the progress of government efforts in the fight against Covid-19.
Kubayi-Ngubane is also expected to give an update on the vaccination rollout programme.