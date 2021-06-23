SAA sale is not yet a done deal, says Ramaphosa

The president was asked to comment on remarks made by former president Thabo Mbeki on land expropriation without compensation.

According to the Mail & Guardian, Mbeki wrote to the ANC’s national working committee and argued that the ANC should not proceed with the amendment to section 25 of the constitution.

Responding, Ramaphosa said: “If you read the input of the article by former president Thabo Mbeki you find that he finally reverts to the decision that was taken by the national executive committee that, in the end, we need to work out how expropriation of land without compensation will function or work, and under what circumstances will expropriation of land take place.”

He added: “That is the final paragraph of his piece. Meaning that the decisions taken by a national conference of the ANC is a decision that stands and right now our colleagues in parliament are dealing with the matter to give fulfilment to that decision.”

He said that if one looked closely at that resolution, it says “we need to look at how this process will be done and under what circumstances it will be done as well as look very closely at issues of investments and food production and making sure that it will contribute to the economy”.

“Already I have formed a panel on land and it came out with a number of conclusions, which bears testimony that if we were to embark on a land expropriation reform process that includes all the elements we should be able to see growth.”