Ramaphosa joins SADC leaders to consider response to ongoing terrorism in Mozambique

When heads of states within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc meet on Wednesday, they will attempt to come up with the best suitable regional response to address ongoing terrorism in Mozambique.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Maputo accompanied by minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor and state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

The extraordinary summit follows the extraordinary SADC Double Troika Summit on May 27.

During their last meeting, the heads of state did not make an outright decision on which intervention would be suitable to restore stability in the country.

The summit, chaired by Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi, discussed measures to address terrorism in the country after continued attacks in the Cabo Delgado province in the north of the country.