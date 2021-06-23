'Knowing a person does not make you complicit in their wrongdoing': Gigaba on friendship with Ajay Gupta

Former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday told the state capture inquiry that it would be short-sighted if it operated on the belief that corruption started and ended with the Guptas in the public sector.

Gigaba was concluding his evidence when he was quizzed about whether he accepted that his proximity to the controversial family aided their R57bn alleged looting spree of state entities.

According to Gigaba — who concedes that he was “friends” with one Gupta brother, Ajay — knowing people does not make one complicit in their illegal activities.