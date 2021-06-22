Metro bosses close ranks around acting city manager

Lawack also dismisses motions to remove him, chief whip and mayor in council as illegal, not urgent

As calls mount for Nelson Mandela Bay acting municipal manager Mandla George to step down, city bosses have closed ranks, with mayor Nqaba Bhanga saying he is going nowhere.



Bhanga said on Monday that George would only vacate the head of administration hot seat when a permanent accounting office had been successfully recruited. ..