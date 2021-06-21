WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears Transnet evidence from former minister Malusi Gigaba

Gigaba was testifying about the case which led to the Hawks arresting Mngoma. Her electronic devices were confiscated during the arrest. She was arrested after she allegedly scratched a Mercedes-Benz G-wagon belonging to Gigaba’s friend.

The arrest has since been found unlawful and an abuse of power.

At the time of the arrest, Gigaba had lodged a complaint with the Hawks about threats to his life, with Mngoma apparently investigated in connection with the complaint.

